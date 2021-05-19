DHEC Names Rock Hill-Piedmont Medical Clinic as Newest ‘Community Hero’ for Giving more than 50,000 Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 19, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced Rock Hill-Piedmont Medical Vaccination Clinic as the newest Community Hero for exceptional efforts to vaccinate South Carolinians and support the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan. The clinic has administered more than 50,000 COVID-19 vaccines.

“The Rock Hill-Piedmont Medical Vaccination Clinic is an incredible example of how community-driven partnerships are absolutely necessary to supporting such a massive effort as a statewide vaccination plan during an unprecedented pandemic,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director. “DHEC can’t beat COVID-19 alone, and we couldn’t be prouder of everything Rock Hill-Piedmont Medical Vaccination Clinic is doing.”

Rock Hill-Piedmont Medical Vaccination Center is a partnership between the City of Rock Hill, York County, Piedmont Medical Center, DHEC, and several local groups. The site is staffed by a mostly volunteer force of more than 1,600 people and has averaged more than 900 visitors per day, including school teachers, hundreds of eligible Winthrop University students, local county and city governments workers, police officers and first responders, senior citizens, critical industry workers and health care employees.

The clinic was also presented with a Governor’s Proclamation from Gov. Henry McMaster for its efforts to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in South Carolina. Find a video spotlight of the clinic here.

From left to right: Dave Harbison, DHEC Operations; Rick Lee, DHEC Board Member; Allan Miller, Piedmont Medical Center’s Chair of the Board; John Gettys, Rock Hill Mayor; and Ellen Andrews-Morgan, DHEC Legislative Affairs, at the site during a May 18 award presentation.

“These volunteers made the clinic. It was a total team effort and all of them stepped up to the plate, and I think they have a sense of pride for it,” said Rick Lee, DHEC Board Member. “We now have many people in the community who are well versed in how to operate an emergency facility that involves the public. So, I think that, in the future, should we have another crisis, we know how to do this. It’s been a good experience.”

DHEC officials presented Rock Hill-Piedmont Medical representatives with a Community Hero certificate during a celebration at the clinic Tuesday afternoon.

“I’m not from around here originally, and I came here thinking I was going to be here for five years. I’ve been here for 40 years now. We are a community that believes in coming together,” said Alan Miller, Piedmont Medical Center’s Chair of the Board. “If there’s a challenge in the community, it’s amazing how this community doesn’t mind rolling up its sleeves and getting out there and doing what has to be done.”

Beginning Tuesday, May 18, the clinic is changing locations to the City of Rock Hill Operations Center Administration Building, 757 S. Anderson Road in Rock Hill. The Pfizer vaccine is available at this location. Operating hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday by appointment only. To make an appointment, visit www.cityofrockhill.com/covid19 and click “Covid-19 Vaccine Request. For any questions, contact the sites Community Vaccine Call Center at 803-980-2684 (Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.).

For the latest COVID-19 information in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/COVID19.

Nominating a Community Hero To nominate a Community Hero for their efforts to be a local leader and support public health actions throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, submit a nomination form and a brief description of the nominee’s community involvement. DHEC will regularly announce new Community Heroes and will archive all award recipients online here.

