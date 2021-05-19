Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New Wild to Table Series Invites Beginners to Explore Hunting, Enter for a Chance to Win a Mentored Hunt

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours, 512-389-8030

AUSTIN – Whether you’re looking for a new way to enjoy the outdoors or are simply interested in harvesting your own food, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) wants to help people interested in hunting get started by offering a chance to win a mentored hog hunt, guided by Texas Wildlife Association, among other prizes.

To enter the drawing,  sign up for the ’Wild to Table’ email series for new hunters by May 31. TPWD will provide the information you need to get started hunting, including information on Hunter Education requirements, how to buy a hunting license and important hunting rules and regulations.

Even if the winner has never hunted before, professional guides will fully prep the winner and teach them everything they’ll need to hunt safely, including firearm safety. The hunt, which takes place over a weekend, will include lodging and meals for two on a private ranch in Texas. The winner will also receive $350 in gift cards from Gameguard Outdoors and Cabelas, as well as a subscription to the Texas Parks & Wildlife magazine.

Anyone can learn more about wild game cooking, the knowledge and skills needed to hunt, how to find a place to hunt, how hunting plays a role in wildlife conservation and management, and more, on the Hunting for Beginners page of the TPWD website.

