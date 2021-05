Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today announced action on the following bills, passed by the General Assembly.

On April 21, Governor Scott signed bills of the following titles:

H.149, An act relating to modernizing statutes related to the Vermont National Guard

H.338, An act relating to reapportionment proposal deadlines

To view a complete list of action on bills passed during the 2021 legislative session, click here.

###