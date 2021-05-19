DOJ Releases New Data on Crimes and Sex Offenses for 2020

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced that 2020 data on offenses, arrests, and related data reported by law enforcement agencies across the state is now available.

“As this data illustrates, the pandemic has had an impact not only on public health but also on public safety. It’s imperative that the upcoming state budget include sufficient funding for the justice system, increase access to mental health care services, and expand treatment options for substance-use disorder,” said Attorney General Kaul.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) publishes interactive data dashboards containing information collected through the Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program, using definitions of offenses and arrests as defined by the FBI. These dashboards include offenses by agency, arrests by agency, statewide arrestee demographics, and offense and arrest trends by agency over time. Data from 2020 was added to the dashboards at the beginning of May, and now includes information from 2016-2020.

Additional incident-level information regarding sex offenses is also included in an interactive sex offense dashboard.

Data is provided by law enforcement, and additional information regarding data notes and methodology is also included with the dashboards. The data can be utilized by researchers, policy makers, criminal justice agencies, and the community to understand trends in reported crime and arrest data by type and geographic area.

The dashboards were developed by the DOJ Bureau of Justice Information and Analysis (BJIA), which works to inform criminal justice policy and practice by conducting objective research, analysis, and evaluation of information. The original dashboards were first launched in 2016, and additional dashboards developed by BJIA have been added since then.

The following dashboards have been updated: