Gov. Wolf Proclaims May 23 “1-4-3 Day,” Calls For Three-Day Weekend of Kindness

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf has proclaimed May 23 as “1-4-3 Day” in Pennsylvania and is inviting all Pennsylvanians to show more kindness and gratitude to one another during the three-day weekend of May 21–23.

“I have designated the 143rd day of the year as ‘1-4-3 Day’ and encourage acts of kindness throughout the weekend in honor of Fred Rogers, who served as an inspiration to millions of Pennsylvanians and people around the world,” said Gov. Wolf. “Pennsylvania is a place where kindness and gratitude toward those who make up our community is part of who we are, and a weekend of kindness, after an especially difficult year, celebrates the spirit inherent in all Pennsylvanians.”

Pennsylvania native Fred Rogers, best known as Mister Rogers, regularly used 1-4-3 as a way of saying “I love you” on his beloved television series, Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. His reference was to the number of letters in each word: 1-4-3.

“1-4-3 Day is an invitation to share gratitude for the people in our lives and celebrate the little things we do for one another every day,” said Carrie Fischer Lepore, Deputy Secretary, Office of Marketing, Tourism, and Film for the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. “Good deeds and acts of kindness can take on many shapes and forms, from volunteering in the community or donating to those in need, to offering a note of appreciation. Putting more kindness out in the world paves the road in the Pursuit of Happiness.”

A “Kindness Generator” can be found on the 1-4-3 Day website, to provide inspiration for the day, and a “Kindness Tracker” will tally good deeds and kind gestures Pennsylvanians do throughout the day. Residents are also urged to use #143DayInPA on social media to share and help spread the love.

MEDIA CONTACT: Casey Smith, DCED, casesmith@pa.gov

