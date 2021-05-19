New Book on Healing Physically, Emotionally, and Spiritually Achieves #1 Amazon Bestseller Status on Launch Day!
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Press announced this week that Dana Grindal’s new book, Healing from the Heart: Restoring Alignment to Revitalize Your Body, Soul, and Spirit, became a #1 international bestseller on Amazon this week in the categories of Faith and Spirituality, Holistic Medicine, Christian Devotionals, and more!
The book is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/3h2wd8T
Healing from the Heart not only tells the inspiring story of the author’s own journey, but provides you with practical, layer-by-layer instruction and journaling prompts that can lead to your own healing from physical and emotional issues.
“This book is meant to be a tool to guide you in processing your own body, soul, and spirit connections,” says Dana. “Healing happens in layers. Each chapter walks out a layer of healing.”
Dana Grindal is a Biblical prayer minister, teacher, and mentor. In individual sessions, Dana empowers clients by prayerfully identifying their giftings, as well as natural and spiritual obstacles, to produce positive, life-giving results in their work, ministries, and relationships.
Through group classes, Dana loves to teach others how to hear from God and have a deeper relationship with Him. She is passionate about prayer and has witnessed firsthand the transformation that authentic prayer brings to individuals, marriages, children, homes, churches, and communities.
Dana received her Prayer Minister certification through Elijah House International. She trained in healing prayer through Joan Hunter Ministries. She was a leader in prayer ministry for twenty-five years through Moms in Prayer International and National Day of Prayer, as well as her local church. She has served in women and student ministries, led women’s and couples’ retreats, discipled women, and strengthened families by teaching the Bible with excellence. She and her husband serve together, supporting missions through Greater Europe Mission.
Dana attended Texas A&M University receiving her degree in Biomedical Science. It was there that she met and married her college sweetheart. She and Corey have been married for twenty-eight years. They have three amazing adult children and a beautiful daughter-in-law. Dana and Corey love to adventure together, hiking and skiing,
traveling, and meeting new people around the world. They currently live in London.
Dana can be reached at https://www.danagrindal.com/.
Visit Amazon at https://amzn.to/3h2wd8T to purchase the book and to learn more!
