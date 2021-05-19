Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lindley-Myers Confers with Missouri Congressional Delegation

Jefferson City, MO  Chlora Lindley-Myers, director of the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance joined 38 colleagues from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) to participate in a virtual fly-in from May17-19. Chief state insurance regulators will offer insights on insurance regulatory priorities, discuss the need for a long-term reauthorization of the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) and discuss proposals that strengthen health insurance markets; protect policyholders during an insurance receivership; support pandemic business interruption insurance; and give state insurance regulators a vote on the Financial Stability Oversight Council. 

“Although we can’t meet in person it is important that we continue to work with Congress and our federal counterparts in protecting insurance consumers in Missouri,” said Director Lindley-Myers. “This forum is an important way for us to discuss key issues and strengthen our working relationships.”

