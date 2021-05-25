Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Bluntalker.com opens online CBD/cannabis marketplace and review site

A long needed cannabis/CBD review site has arrived

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CBD has become a huge national phenomenon, but not without controversy. The wide chasm between those who report receiving benefits and those who complain CBD did nothing for them isn’t getting any smaller. Studies have shown the problem to be that the unregulated cannabis and CBD industry is currently rife with products that contain little to no actual CBD.

The CBD industry is positively booming since all but three states have legalized cannabis in one form or another, and thousands of people enter it monthly. Since the FDA has yet to approve any cannabinoid products for public consumption, there’s little to no regulation, leading to quality products giving way to flashy marketing.

This all means that it’s difficult to sort the good, legitimate products from the bad, poor-quality products. This prevents people from receiving benefits they may otherwise get to experience, which is why Bluntalker.com was created. It’s a resource for businesses and consumers to find, use, and review all things cannabis.

Relying on honest reviews from real customers, Bluntalker.com was founded to make buying cannabis products and services simple, clear, and trustworthy. This website is the online largest database of CBD and cannabis businesses and service providers, and it allows customers to rate products and leave reviews. Without industry regulation, peer reviews are all people have to rely on, so compiling all those reviews into one place makes it easier for people to find quality products and services and avoid fraudulent products.

Learn more at Bluntalker.com.

