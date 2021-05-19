U.S. Ambassador visits Alexandria and Damietta to highlight U.S.-Egypt Partnership

U.S. Ambassador Jonathan R. Cohen visited Alexandria and Damietta on May 17th - 19th to reaffirm the strong partnership between the United States and Egypt in the Delta, where for decades the United States has worked with Egyptian partners to support job creation, environmental protection, and access to clean water.

In Alexandria, Ambassador Cohen met with Governor Major General Mohamed Taher Elsherief and Eastern Orthodox Patriarch of Alexandria and All Africa Theodoros II. He also visited the Bibilotheca Alexandria, the Jesuit Cultural Center, St. Mark’s Coptic Orthodox Cathedral, the El Horeyya Creativity Center, and two factories in the Qualifying Industrial Zone: Alex Apparels and Galina Agrofreeze. In addition, Ambassador Cohen opened the American Space Alexandria, which will host thousands of Egyptians at a state-of-the-art facility devoted to cultural and educational programs.

In Damietta Ambassador Cohen met with Governor Dr. Manal Awad Mikhail, toured the U.S.-built liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant, and discussed commercial issues with representatives of the business community.

Ambassador Cohen said, “Egypt is our vital strategic partner, and we are Egypt’s second-largest trading partner. I appreciated the opportunity to learn more about the incredible work our Egyptian partners are doing in the Delta as we continue expanding our existing commercial, cultural, and educational ties