Blue Light Sponsors "Brothers in Blue Bash" and "The Wounded Blue Law Enforcement Survival Summit"
Blue Light will be the Platinum Sponsor for The “Brothers in Blue Bash” to support The Wounded Blue Organization.FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Light LLC. has announced that the company has partnered with The Wounded Blue to support “The Brothers in Blue Bash” on the 30th of October 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The function brings together Law Enforcement Officers, Families, and Leaders from around the world to gather and recognize the efforts of the Wounded Blue to support wounded and fallen Law Enforcement Officers and their families. Founded by Retired Police LT Randy Sutton, The Wounded Blue was formed to ensure that no wounded officer was left behind and offers support from counseling to eventually growing the charity to offer both financial and legal assistance to police officers injured on the job.
“We’re honored to partner with The Wounded Blue to sponsor this one-of-a-kind event to help out the thousands of Law Enforcement Officers injured or killed every year on the job and their families,” said Blue Light CEO, Bruce Parkman. As a company that provides hundreds of Law Enforcement Agencies with analytical assistance and technical support, we are aware of the huge demand for support from these officers and the families and are proud to help The Wounded Blue step up to meet this critical need.
"First, I am incredibly honored that Randy Sutton and The Wounded Blue asked for my help to plan, manage and host the single largest law enforcement fundraiser in our nation in (2) years - The 2021 Brothers in Blue Bash Las Vegas benefiting The Wounded Blue. Law Enforcement professionals and law enforcement supporters will be coming from around the world to attend. Then from our combined efforts, Blue Light LLC., a leading provider in intelligence software to law enforcement across the world, asked to become our presenting sponsor simply is amazing and we are excited and thankful that they are joining our team. It is incredibly humbling that I will be helping to raise the much-needed funds to help Police Officers and their families across the nation which will both save and change their lives.
About Blue Light
Blue Light specializes in bundled IBM i2 security solutions for Law Enforcement and other industries to address violent crimes, fraud, physical security, and risk management. The company’s Blue Fusion Federated Search connector for IBM i2 Analyst’s Notebook turns i2 into a single-pane, 360-degree security, and intelligence solution—combining the best predictive analytics with unlimited access to any accessible data source or technology. Blue Light is the intelligence resource of choice for schools, churches, workplaces, stadiums, utilities, casinos, and municipalities that want to create safer environments, as well as law enforcement and government agencies seeking to protect and serve citizens.
Blue Light…Connecting a world of possibilities to i2. www.bluelightllc.com
About The Wounded Blue
The Wounded Blue’s mission is the national assistance and support organization for injured and disabled law enforcement officers and provides resources for officers that have experienced physical and emotional injuries on duty. Its mission is to improve the lives of injured and disabled officers through support programs that build unity, resiliency, and wellness within the law enforcement community. https://thewoundedblue.org/
Samantha Waxman
Blue Light LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn