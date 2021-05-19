Town of Oak Island Awarded $1.3 Million for Debris Removal After Hurricane Isaias

The State of North Carolina and FEMA have approved $1,345,667 to reimburse the Town of Oak Island for removing debris from public rights-of-way after Hurricane Isaías last year.

Funds for the project cover the townwide disposal of 49,373 cubic yards of vegetative debris, 13,021 cubic yards of construction and demolition debris, 2,575 hazardous hanging limbs and 34 leaning trees. FEMA’s share for the projects is $1,009,250 and the state’s share is $336,416.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.

Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program. FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state. The federal share is paid directly to the state to disburse to agencies, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.

