Participation of Prime Minister SUGA in the Summit on Financing African Economies hosted by France

On May 18 (local time), Prime Minister SUGA Yoshihide participated with a video message in the Summit on Financing African Economies. French President Macron hosted this summit which took place in Paris in a hybrid format (combination of physical and online participation).

Calling on the international community to renew its solidarity with Africa, Prime Minister SUGA explained Japan’s view and efforts for mobilizing the necessary funding for a recovery of the African economy from COVID-19's impact as well as for strengthening the private sector in Africa.

Furthermore, focusing on the Eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD8) to be held in Tunisia next year as an important opportunity to set out a pathway for African development, Prime Minister SUGA stated that Japan would continue to make significant contributions to building vibrant societies and economies in Africa.

Summit on Financing African Economies On May 18 (local time), the Summit was hosted by French President Macron and attended by African countries, countries from other regions, international financial institutions and others. Discussions were held regarding concrete actions for a recovery of the African economy from COVID-19's impact and for its green and digital transition.