LIST’s LookOut awarded the ‘Best Solution for Records Retention’ by A-Team RegTech Insight Europe Awards 2021
We appreciate the recognition that LookOut has received, due to our team's hard work. The quality of data storage, its ease of retrieval, are key elements in all LIST's innovative products.”PISA, TUSCANY, ITALY, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LookOut is LIST’s multi-asset solution for record keeping, in addition to providing market surveillance, regulatory reporting and business analytics. It is specifically designed as a robust, reliable yet flexible and fast data collection, storage, retrieval and analysis system for buy-side, sell-side firms and trading venues.
— Alvise Insalaco, CEO, LIST
LookOut achieves this through:
• efficient and scalable processing of large amounts of data (in compliance with MiFID II requirements), leveraging high scalability and fault tolerance, using Cassandra Hadoop noSQL high performance distributed database system as its historical storage backend
• ability to ingest data in real time, generating reports and alerts immediately
• complete lifecycle information for order, quote and RFQ for B2C markets
• web-based interface, with monitoring dashboards and drill down functionalities
• feature to easily download data to excel
• a powerful business analytics tool
LIST’s Alvise Insalaco, CEO, said, “We appreciate the recognition that LookOut has received today, in no small part due to the innovative and hard work by our team in creating this unique and useful solution. We believe that quality of data storage, ease and rapidity of its retrieval, to make that data immediately available for our high performance data analytics are core elements in all the innovative products and solutions that LIST delivers.”
