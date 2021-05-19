LIST’s LookOut awarded the ‘Best Solution for Records Retention’ by A-Team RegTech Insight Europe Awards 2021

LIST - a leading provider of trading, compliance and risk management technologies

Award Banner - Best Records Retention 2021 - A-Team & LookOut

LookOut - Surveillance, reporting and record retention

The A-Team RegTech Insight Europe Award for the ‘Best Solution for Records Retention’, 2021 was presented to LIST.

We appreciate the recognition that LookOut has received, due to our team's hard work. The quality of data storage, its ease of retrieval, are key elements in all LIST's innovative products.”
— Alvise Insalaco, CEO, LIST
PISA, TUSCANY, ITALY, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LookOut is LIST’s multi-asset solution for record keeping, in addition to providing market surveillance, regulatory reporting and business analytics. It is specifically designed as a robust, reliable yet flexible and fast data collection, storage, retrieval and analysis system for buy-side, sell-side firms and trading venues.

LookOut achieves this through:
• efficient and scalable processing of large amounts of data (in compliance with MiFID II requirements), leveraging high scalability and fault tolerance, using Cassandra Hadoop noSQL high performance distributed database system as its historical storage backend
• ability to ingest data in real time, generating reports and alerts immediately
• complete lifecycle information for order, quote and RFQ for B2C markets
• web-based interface, with monitoring dashboards and drill down functionalities
• feature to easily download data to excel
• a powerful business analytics tool

LIST’s Alvise Insalaco, CEO, said, “We appreciate the recognition that LookOut has received today, in no small part due to the innovative and hard work by our team in creating this unique and useful solution. We believe that quality of data storage, ease and rapidity of its retrieval, to make that data immediately available for our high performance data analytics are core elements in all the innovative products and solutions that LIST delivers.”

About

About LIST LIST is a leading financial technology provider to the global trading community, including trading venues, market makers, brokers, asset managers, risk managers and compliance officers. LIST’s innovative turnkey products and delivery, driven by customers’ needs, together with a skilled and determined young team play a key role in supporting successful business growth in today’s volatile times. Continuous innovation and client partnerships around the globe have built trust and reliance on LIST’s unique real-time and data analytics capabilities.

https://www.list-group.com/

