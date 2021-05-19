LIST’s LookOut awarded the ‘Best Solution for Records Retention’ by A-Team RegTech Insight Europe Awards 2021

About

About LIST LIST is a leading financial technology provider to the global trading community, including trading venues, market makers, brokers, asset managers, risk managers and compliance officers. LIST’s innovative turnkey products and delivery, driven by customers’ needs, together with a skilled and determined young team play a key role in supporting successful business growth in today’s volatile times. Continuous innovation and client partnerships around the globe have built trust and reliance on LIST’s unique real-time and data analytics capabilities.

https://www.list-group.com/