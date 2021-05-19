Rostec to Produce Glasses for Treating Insomnia
Tecmash Concern of Rostec State Corporation is launching special "Blue Sky pro" glasses for the regulation of circadian cycles.MOSCOW, RUSSIA, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tecmash Concern of Rostec State Corporation is launching special "Blue Sky pro" glasses for the regulation of circadian cycles. The new device allows to prevent various health problems associated with sleeping disorders, and restore daily biorhythm within 1-2 days. Serial production is scheduled for next year.
The Blue Sky pro glasses are a joint project of the Samara Electromechanical Plant (part of Tecmash Concern under the management of the Technodinamika holding company of Rostec), which has become a production platform for various innovative projects, and scientists from the Innovative Development Institute of Samara State Medical University.
The spectrum of light emitted by Blue Sky pro glasses is similar to sunlight in the morning from 6:00 to 10:00 and in the evening from 14:00 to 18:00. When this light falls to the retina, it activates brain cells that regulate the internal clock. As a result, the body switches from night to day ‘mode.’ For full restoration of sleep cycle and wakefulness, the glasses must be worn for half an hour a day at the indicated hours. But they can also be used during the working day for 15 minutes to relieve a sudden feeling of drowsiness.
“Insomnia is a scourge of modern people, especially for those living in big cities. Sleep disorders occur due to lack of sunlight. These glasses have been developed to solve this problem. The light emitted by them activates the brain and the internal biological clock. In the morning, they allow you to get rid of drowsiness, and in the evening they allow you to ‘postpone’ sleep until about 23:00, which is the time doctors consider ideal for going to bed. We plan to start mass production of this device starting next year. I'm sure it will quickly find its buyer,” said the general director of the Samara Electromechanical Plant Vasily Mukhin.
These smart glasses should be used in conditions, when enough sunlight is not available. They can also be helpful for combating jet lag caused by more than three hours of time zone changes, and when working on a night shift. The device can be also used to treat sleep disturbances, depression, neuroendocrine disorders, and concentration difficulties. The effectiveness of the design has been proven in the course of neurophysiological studies: when used in the Arctic, the glasses have allowed to quickly adapt to the polar night conditions.
