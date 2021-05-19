Bidsquare Announces New “Auctions Near Me” Website Feature
Bidsquare Announces New “Auctions Near Me” Website FeatureNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auction bidding platform Bidsquare has released a new website feature for collectors of art, antiques, collectibles, and design. Bidsquare now offers an “Auctions Near Me” tool that allows users to view upcoming sales based on zip code, state, or country. The tool provides information about live auctions, timed sales, and buy-now events.
“We are excited for users to use this tool to make finding auctions an even better online experience,” Allis Ghim, the President and CEO of Bidsquare, told Auction Daily.
To use the tool, visitors can enter their location into a search box. This could include a zip code, state, or city name. Bidsquare then offers a list of upcoming auctions happening nearby, as well as information about auction houses, locations, and how to register to bid. Collectors can also find online-only events using this tool. New auctions are added to the search results daily.
Bidsquare also offers an integrated Google map function to show the location of upcoming events. Users can select a map or satellite view to find city or state-specific auctions.
The new “Auctions Near Me” tool allows collectors to find upcoming events from local auction houses without submitting any personal information. Below the map function, Bidsquare provides drop-down lists of sellers based on state and country. To view upcoming events around each location, website visitors can click on each drop-down option and browse a full list of auction houses, dealers, galleries, and other sellers. Those with upcoming events have a small blue icon next to their name. This offers an at-a-glance view of future sales based on both location and seller.
All 50 American states are listed, as well as Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia, America Samoa, the Marshall Islands, and the Virgin Islands. International collectors will find upcoming sales from all around the world, including Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, and Japan.
This new “Auctions Near Me” search tool allows bidders to more easily find local events and save on shipping costs. Additionally, collectors seeking in-person events and sale previews can locate options that suit their needs.
Website visitors can create an account with Bidsquare and register to bid for a particular sale after using the “Auctions Near Me” tool. Collectors can then participate in live bidding or absentee bidding on Bidsquare. Additionally, users can sign up to receive notifications about upcoming sales or lots of interest, select favorites, browse the auction calendar, and contact auction houses.
About Bidsquare
Bidsquare is an online auction platform where collectors can discover and bid on fine art, antiques, and design from leading auction houses and dealers. Bidsquare provides detailed information and bidding opportunities about auctions held around the world. Visit www.bidsquare.com to register and view all auctions.
