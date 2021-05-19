Rutland Barracks/2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B401888

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathaniel Nevison

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: On May 18, 2021, at approximately 1936 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland, Vermont

VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Eric Stephens

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 18, 2021, at approximately 1936 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a reported family fight at a residence in the Town of Rutland. Through investigation it was determined that Stephens committed the crime of 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault. Stephens was subsequently arrested and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks to be processed. Stephens was ultimately lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of $2,500.

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $2,500

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 19 May, 2021 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.