Rutland Barracks/2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B401888
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathaniel Nevison
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: On May 18, 2021, at approximately 1936 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland, Vermont
VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Eric Stephens
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 18, 2021, at approximately 1936 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a reported family fight at a residence in the Town of Rutland. Through investigation it was determined that Stephens committed the crime of 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault. Stephens was subsequently arrested and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks to be processed. Stephens was ultimately lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of $2,500.
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $2,500
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 19 May, 2021 1230 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.