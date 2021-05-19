Dr. Gary Alter Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Stem Cell Doctor- 2021”

Dr. Gary Alter

“We're honored to include Dr. Gary Alter into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Gary Alter, acclaimed Plastic Surgeon & Urologist, wins Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best Stem Cell Doctor- 2021”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed five years ago and consists of over 7,400 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Dr. Gary Alter into our BoLAA family."

Dr. Gary Alter is a plastic surgeon who is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Urology. He has also served as an Assistant Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at the UCLA School of Medicine.

Dr. Alter’s specializations include male and female genital plastic surgery. He is well known for creating genital procedures that are now globally used. To this day, Dr. Alter has published many articles in prominent medical journals, as well as authored chapters in multiple books. He also holds the position of co-editor of Reconstructive and Plastic Surgery of the External Genitalia, a major medical textbook. His unique skill sets are widely recognized, and as a result, he has been invited to speak at multiple national and international events.

Dr. Gary Alter has been recognized in multiple media outlets such as The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Allure, Self, Glamour, Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, and Health. Currently, Dr. Alter is in private practice in Beverly Hills, CA. He also has other secondary offices in New York, NY, and Dubai, UAE.