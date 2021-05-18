Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3100 Block of Mount Pleasant Street, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, May 15, 2021, in the 3100 Block of Mount Pleasant Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 10:56 pm, the suspect and the victim were involved in an argument at the listed location. During the argument, the suspect brandished a gun. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Sunday, May 16, 2021, 27 year-old Carlos Fuentes, of Northwest, DC was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

