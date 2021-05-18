Updated with Video Suspect and a Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Attempted Robbery of an Establishment Offense: 900 Block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect and a vehicle of interest in reference to an Attempted Robbery of an Establishment offense that occurred on Sunday, May 16, 2021, in the 900 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 4:34 am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect demanded US currency from the register and motioned as if to have a firearm. No property was obtained and the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspect and vehicle of interest were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/rXxg1K66bQk

Anyone who can identify this individual, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.