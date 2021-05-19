Crescent Announces Another Lease Deal at The Crescent®

The Crescent Towers with The Crescent Courtyard in the foreground. Valet parking is a convenient option for office, retail and Hotel Crescent Court customers

A major law firm adds Dallas to its list of global offices with new lease at The Crescent®

DALLAS, TX, US, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) continues to attract customers to The Crescent®, announcing a new lease deal with global law firm Vedder Price P.C. for 11,197 square feet in Suite 350 of Building 100. In March, GPIF TC Owner LLC, an affiliate of Crescent, purchased The Crescent. Crescent has managed and leased The Crescent since 1994.

Vedder Price announced in January it was opening an office in Dallas, a strategic market for the law firm. “The Dallas market is one of the most vibrant metro-areas in the country and also serves as a hub for many key industries in which we have clients,” said William A. Kummerer, Managing Shareholder of the Dallas office of Vedder Price. “The Crescent is a beautiful building in an excellent location, and our new office space will allow us to immediately accommodate the addition of more lawyers and support staff as we continue to expand our presence in Dallas.”

Vedder Price adds Dallas to its list of offices in major global cities, including corporate home base, Chicago, and New York; Washington, D.C.; London; San Francisco; Los Angeles; and Singapore. The thriving commercial law firm offers a unique and sophisticated mix of finance, corporate, labor and employment, and litigation legal services. Services also include market-leading practices in global transportation finance, middle-market finance/Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), as well as executive compensation, employment class actions, and investment services. Vedder Price has enduring relationships with marquee organizations, and many of the firm’s clients have been with the firm since its founding in 1952.

Ric Kanatzar of Savills represented Vedder Price. Tony Click and Marissa Parkin represented Crescent.

“As a law firm looking to expand in Dallas, Vedder Price is well-positioned at The Crescent. Our location in vibrant Uptown Dallas, walking distance to restaurants, shopping, and luxury living, and the building’s high-end amenities on-site help companies recruit professionals,” Click said.



Click added that Vedder Price fits right in with The Crescent clientele. “We feel The Crescent has the highest quality collection of customers in the state with a high percentage of our customers serving the legal, financial, and professional services industries,” Click said.

The Crescent’s prestigious office space features three connected office towers surrounded by outdoor green spaces, significant mix-use retail, eleven casual and fine dining options, and the luxury Hotel Crescent Court and Spa. Some of The Crescent dining amenities include Dallas’ finest and trendy restaurants, such as The Capital Grille, Sixty Vines, Moxie’s Grill & Bar, Ascension, East Hampton, Shake Shack, and the well-established Nobu and The Crescent Club.

Exclusive retail options are anchored by Stanley Korshak, a Dallas emporium that pampers customers with service and high-quality merchandise, and Bivins Gallery, which showcases world-renowned and select emerging artists with various concentrations of artwork from modern, abstract, and contemporary periods.

Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) is a real estate operating company and investment advisor, founded by Chairman John C. Goff, with assets under management, development, and investment capacity of more than $10 billion. Through the GP Invitation Fund I and the GP Invitation Fund II, the company acquires, develops, and operates all real estate asset classes alongside institutional investors and high net worth clients. Crescent’s premier real estate portfolio consists of Class A and creative office, multifamily, hospitality, and senior living assets located throughout the U.S., including The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, and the wellness lifestyle leader, Canyon Ranch®. For more information, visit www.crescent.com.

