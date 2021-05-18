Instagram announces new ‘Creator Week’ event to provide platform insights and tips

Instagram has announced a new Creator Week Initiative, from 8 June to 10 June, the platform offers a range of professional development programs for aspiring and emerging creators to help them build their careers via Instagram and Facebook tools.

As explained by Instagram:

The three-day event will include sessions such as’ How to grow your community ‘,’ Media Training 101 ‘,’ How to break into entertainment ‘,’ How to start a podcast ‘,’ How to discover on Instagram can be ‘and’ Fund My Merch Line ‘, in which creators can submit their dream product idea to a judging panel – and the winners get their ideas funded. Sessions will also address burnout and algorithm myth-busting. also special surprises for special guests and product news will be announced during the week. ‘

There may be interesting insights here, especially around myth-busting algorithms and product updates.

I mean, Instagram has shared a series of insights how the algorithm has worked over the past year, and therefore most of the top questions have probably already been answered. However, there may well be new information that changes your approach, and new options that can help you improve your process.

Instagram says that Creator Week is another element in Facebook’s broader pressure to provide creators on its platform with additional support, which is increasing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. With many artists severely curtailed by global exclusion, due in part to the cancellations of exhibits and exhibitions, Facebook has built in a range of new tools, including direct tip, creative shops, new Influence Marketing Partnership Programs and more.

These options will ideally help fuel a new creator economy on Facebook’s platforms, and this new Creator Week initiative will be another step towards facilitating more use among creators through clear guidance and education on best practices and processes. .

But there is a catch. Some Creator Week events will be accessible by invitation only, with approximately 5,000 creators from the United States expected to attend. How Instagram will choose the creators is not clear, but he will use additional features (virtually) in France and other EMEA markets.

Instagram will offer the most of the Creators Week sessions on the Instagram Creator Account which will also offer recordings to the live events. Instagram also shares daily overviews of the key highlights in this account.

So not everyone will be able to attend every session – yet there may be good information in the summaries, and the product news will also be reported by us and other stores. We will also try to keep you informed of the best tips shared during the main sessions.

This is an interesting initiative that can provide important insights and tips to help all Instagram users maximize their presence on the platform.

It may be worth following Instagram creators to get the discount on key updates.