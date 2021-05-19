TikTok collaborates with TSPA on a new initiative to provide support and training for content moderators

As part of its ongoing effort to improve its security tools and processes and to protect its predominantly younger user base, TikTok has also done so announced that it together with the Trust and Security Professional Association (TSPA) on a new program that gives every moderator at TikTok access to support, training and resources to both improve their understanding of broader trends in the industry, and ensure that they have access to resources to help meet the challenges of to face the role. .

As explained by TikTok:

“Our partnership with TSPA reflects TikTok’s deep commitment to the careers and well-being of our trust and security. Our support of TSPA will also improve the TikTok community by helping us keep learning and repeating our approach to keeping people safe. ‘

After a series of controversies, many of which are due to the rapid growth of the app, TikTok is improve its security tools and resources in recent months.

Which is critically important, because if The New York Times reported last year, more than a third of all TikTok users in the US are under the age of 14. This puts the app in a powerful position of influence for many vulnerable, vulnerable people – which, like Instagram, can lead to a significant impact on mental health and development issues as a result of their experiences within the visually-focused app.

TikTok is already banned In the, Indonesia and Pakistan, at different times, due to different concerns about the content, while also being hit significant fines about failing to protect younger users from risks. The app is also investigated in Italy about the death of a ten-year-old girl who allegedly participated in a TikTok trend, while EU regulators is still investigating the practices of the app to determine potential next steps.

With the app now offline reaches a billion users, the workload around these elements is only increasing, which is why this new partnership with TSPA is so important, from an internal and external perspective.

As it was well documentedmoderators on a social platform are confronted daily with extremely graphic, confrontational content, and often insufficient provision is made for the ongoing consequences.

Ideally, this new partnership will help TikTok improve on both sides and provide further guidance for the future development of its platform.