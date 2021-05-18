Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Faribault Foods, Inc. Announces Voluntary Recall of S&W Brand Organic Black Beans, and O Organic Brand Black Beans and O Organic Brand Chili Beans Due to Compromised Hermetic Seal

Faribault Foods, Inc. is voluntarily recalling 15 ounce cans of S&W Organic Black Beans, 15 ounce cans of O Organic Brand Black Beans and 15 ounce cans of O Organic Brand Chili Beans because the cans may have a compromised hermetic seal. The compromised hermetic seal may affect can integrity and may cause the cans to leak, bloat or allow bacteria to grow inside the product which could lead to serious illness. The recalled products were distributed to the States of CA, WA, UT, OR, AZ, CO, AK, HI, TX, GA, and ID in retail stores.

Recall news release: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/faribault-foods-inc-announces-extension-voluntary-recall-limited-quantity-sw-brand-organic-black

