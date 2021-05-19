How to Improve Your Website Copy: 15 Lessons from Successful Authors [Infographic]

Are you looking for ways to improve your business website? Want to create a better copy that engages and converts your visitors?

The team of Ivory Research share their tips for success in this infographic.

Here are some successful writers they refer to:

Stephen King

CS Lewis

George Orwell

Octavia E. Butler

Haruki Murakami

Janet Fitch

Look at the infographic for more details.

A version of this post is first on the Red website design blog.