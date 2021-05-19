Millionaire Äntoine Sallis, aka the Credit Genius, Puts Clients on the Right Path to Better Credit & Better Futures

The Credit Genius is gaining a stellar reputation for his ability to help people improve their credit scores.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- He’s been featured in Forbes Magazine, has authored a successful TED Talk, and there’s a strong possibility he will guest on Good Morning America this summer. Known to his clients as the Credit Genius, Äntoine Sallis is indeed a genius in his field, and has helped literally hundreds of people with poor credit scores to not only survive, but thrive.Sallis founded Rapid Credit Boosters in 2015 as a result of his own life experience. As an author, motivational speaker and philanthropist, he is widely recognized as being one of the world’s leading experts on credit management. His business focuses not just on credit repair, but also on educating people how to fix their credit so they can get approved for the things they want in life.“I know firsthand what it’s like to be down on your luck,” says Sallis. “I’ve been there myself, and in fact I was homeless in an environment rife with drugs, alcohol and gang warfare. I survived, but had no credit. That was a turning point for me.”Sallis is now a millionaire with multiple properties. But at that time, desperate for a way out of his dilemma, he started teaching himself everything there was to know about managing his credit score. He did online research, read books, watched videos until he had the process mastered and had come up with a fail-proof formula. This is the same formula he uses today to help people in all walks of life, whether they want to get themselves off the streets, buy their dream car, or set up a business.Rapid Credit Boosters offers an array of services, including:• Home Buying Program• Cosmetic Surgery Financing• Collection Removal• Car Buying• Business Start-Up Funding• Medical / Dental Funding• And a lot more“We have the know-how to boost your credit score fast,” Sallis adds. “Many of our clients have increased their score by 315 points in three to four months.”In addition to credit repair, this remarkable entrepreneur has also embarked on a new journey of showing people how to leverage their credit to create residual income. As Sallis explains it, one such method is by using credit to get exotic cars and renting them out to individuals for weddings, music videos, movies, and other similar events.As an example of how this might work, Sallis has started a new company called Pacc10exotics.com in which he leverages credit to create another stream of income for himself. He rents out exotic cars such as Bentleys, Lamborghinis, G wagons, and Jaguars with Lamborghini doors. Sallis says the business is already a huge success, even though it hasn’t even been officially launched.“There’s a huge market for these types of cars, not only in San Diego, but also all the way up to Los Angeles,” he says. “The list of people wanting to rent is already a long one!”For more information about credit repair, visit Rapid Credit Boosters at www.rapidcreditboosters.com , or to learn more about the celebrity credit consultant, visit https://www.antoinesallis.com Contact Information(United States and Philippines)