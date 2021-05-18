Do long captions get more engagement on Instagram?

Because Instagram is designed as a visual medium, it’s hard to know how much the captions actually matter.

Sure, you can write to 2,200 characters in your caption … but must you?

After all, a good caption does not just describe what is happening in the photo. This is your chance to express yourself to your followers and (hopefully) drive involvement in the process.

Does the algorithm reward fraudulent postings? Do people like to curl up and lose themselves in a good caption? … Or does a long caption encourage followers to keep scrolling?

Just one way to find out: sacrifice my personal account to the Insta gods for a series of extensive and public experiments! (I assume my Pulitzer comes by email?)

Let’s do it.

Hypothesis: Instagram posts with longer captions get more engagement

There are a lot of people smarter than me who suspect that longer captions get more involved. I know this because I asked Brayden Cohen, who’s on Hootsuite’s social marketing team and the manager of the @hootsuite Instagram account.

‘Overall, I think longer captions offer better engagement on Instagram. There is just so much information, copy and context that you can put in an image, ”says Brayden.

In his experience, longer captions offer the opportunity to get more creative and provide clarity. If you have longer captions, offer your audience more information on a topic. This is especially useful because it’s hard to add links to Instagram.

“Sometimes all you have on Instagram is to grab your attention and educate them with valuable content,” he adds.

Knowing the length of Instagram captions your audience prefers is crucial to maximizing your reach. Instagram algorithm will likely place posts with the most preferences and comments at the top of your followers’ rankings, so give your existing audience the best chance to grow your audience! These are … longer captions! Probably! We’re going to find out.

Methods

To see if long captions get more preferences and comments than short captions, I posted three pairs of themed surveys on my personal Instagram account. Each pair of photos contains similar visual content so I could compare engagement as fairly as possible.

That meant I posted two photos of cherry blossoms, two landscape photos and two selfies (which you can boldly call “statement” sweaters). One photo in each pair received a short caption and the other a long caption.

For the purposes of this experiment, I went with Brayden’s definition of ‘long’: ‘I would say that captions with more than three line breaks in my books are considered long. “Any caption where you have to click ‘more’ is also considered long for me, ‘he told me.

This seems to be in line with the perception of other social media experts of a ‘long’ caption, so I made sure all my words contained between 90 and 130 words.

I decided that the ‘short’ captions would be just a few words: one sentence, no longer than one line.

Here’s a breakdown of all the lengths and the number of characters for those who keep the score at home:

PHOTO THEME LONG RECIPE LENGTH CARD RECORD LENGTH cherry blossoms 95 words (470 characters) 4 words (27 characters) Landscape 115 words (605 characters) 2 words (12 characters) Cool sweaters 129 words (703 characters) 11 words (65 characters)

I swept up my captions, scheduled my posts on Hootsuite to go out over the course of a weekend, and sit back to wait until the preferences and comments roll in.

(And as scientists usually make it known in professional experiments: my mother’s preferences will not be included in the final version.)

Results

I let the posts sit in my Insta feed for a few weeks, and then I signed up Hootsuite Analytics for the great revelation.

In each case here – sweater against sweater, landscape against landscape, and cherry blossoms against cherry blossoms – the photo with the longer caption garnered more comments.

In addition, the photo with the longer caption received more likes in two of the three cases.

For my cherry blossom photos, I used my long caption to ‘slap back’ against those who narrow cherry blossom photos. I know a daring attitude and that is rewarded by many supportive comments.

My shorter caption received a decent number of likes – but it was radio silence in the comments section.

For my second round of comparisons, I used two landscape-y shots. My longer caption was a bit of a personal reflection on the amount of walking I did during the pandemic: I also recommended a specific park and asked others to share their favorites. I got a handful of comments, and each one was very personal and responsive to what I wrote – I felt saw!

In the meantime, my short photo beach photo got a few more likes, but only a single comment … that asked if I did an A / B test. (I feel seen again … but this time not in a good way, oops.)

Two amazing jerseys (shout after Fashion Brand Company and Okay!), two very different caption lengths. While I certainly felt the love of my fans for both of these posts, the long egg sweater post was the clear winner here, with 50 additional likes and 20 extra comments.

Of course, there are a number of factors related to whether someone likes or comments on a message – maybe people usually just prefer eggs over sprinkles? – take it all with a grain of salt.

That said, there is definitely a pattern of engagement with all of these photos that matches the longer captions.

Here are the results, sorted by preferences:

And sorted by comments:

What do the results mean?

TL; DR: Longer captions drive engagement, especially when it comes to commentary.

While it obviously wasn’t a perfect experiment, I was able to compare apples to apples by looking at the results of pairs of photos with similar themes. And in every pair I found it the posts with longer captions garnered more likes and many more comments than short captions.

(The other important lesson I learned … is that people love my sweater collection. So yes, I would say that this experiment was definitely worth it.)

There are many best practices for writing engaging Instagram posts of any length, but I think I have longer opportunities to display authenticity or ask questions.

I wrote longer, even though I did not explicitly do an ” GTA for comment, it seems to inspire people to engage and respond. Maybe I just saw that I needed to put in the time to compile 250 words that asked people to take the time to read it: I really need to have something to say if I have spent the time and energy on it!

As all these experiments, it’s a very small sample size … and each brand is unique! So do not accept my word for it. Try a few longer captions with your next few posts, analyze the results and learn from what you see.

You have nothing to lose by experimenting with your caption length (unless you do Caroline Calloway, I suppose).

