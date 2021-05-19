Elite Tool expands in Moscow Mills, bringing 20 new jobs

Elite Tool, a manufacturing company specializing in machining and fabrication, announced today it will invest more than $3 million to expand its existing facility in Moscow Mills. The expansion includes plans to add 20 new jobs to Elite Tool’s workforce.

“We’re excited that Elite Tool is growing and investing in our state,” Governor Mike Parson said. “This company supports many critical industries and provides its community with high-quality jobs, which is exactly the kind of dedication we need to keep moving Missouri forward.”

Elite Tool’s 71,000-square-foot facility is strategically designed to provide customers a comprehensive array of services to simplify supply chain requirements, reduce cost, and save time. To meet customers’ increasing needs, the company’s expansion will add positions with an average wage of $41,400 across all departments.

“It is truly an honor and a privilege to provide quality jobs in the community where we were born and raised,” Elite Tool owners Frank and Frances Roth said. “These jobs provide employees with the means to support their families and a feeling of pride knowing they are a fundamental asset to building and protecting America. We’re excited for the opportunity to invest in our local community.”

“Congratulations to Elite Tool on their recent expansion, and we thank them for continuing to invest in Lincoln County,” Executive Director of Lincoln County Economic Development Julie Rodgers said. “They are great partners in the community. Businesses continue to expand here because we focus on workforce development, infrastructure, and promoting a pro-growth business climate.”

“The City of Moscow Mills is excited to support the Elite Tool expansion,” Moscow Mills Mayor Patrick Flannigan said. “The company always demonstrates a ‘can do’ attitude in achieving compliance with all state and local demands. This is the type of company we all wish to lure to a community. Their effective communications and professional attitude are a tribute to our community. We are excited for their continued success.”

“This is a company that takes pride in their community and their state, and we’re honored they continue to grow and expand here in Missouri,” Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon said. “Businesses, just like this one, continue to choose our state because we focus on workforce development, infrastructure, and maintaining our pro-growth business climate.”

For its expansion, Elite Tool used the Missouri Works program, an incentive tool to help companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.

To learn more about the Missouri Works program, visit our website.

About Elite Tool

Established in 1992, Elite Tool provides quality manufacturing solutions for aerospace, defense, marine, and commercial industries. Owners Frank and Frances Roth’s knowledge of their company’s capabilities and enthusiasm for new technologies has ensured continual growth. Elite Tool’s core principle is exceeding customer expectations, and its highly-skilled staff and use of the latest technology help reduce costs and provide quality solutions. Capabilities include machining, cutting, forming, fabrication, coatings, and assembly. Elite Tool is also certified in quality management systems according to criteria set by the International Organization for Standardization.

Those interested in joining Elite Tool’s team can download an application here.