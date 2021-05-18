Pinterest shares the latest advances in inclusion and diversity initiatives

Pinterest shared its latest Inclusion and diversity update, which highlights the different ways in which the platform works to maximize inclusion and improve its hiring and management processes to ensure equal representation within its business approach.

It has become a much bigger focus for the platform in recent years, after the #BlackLivesMatter movement asked some former Pinterest employees to share their experiences with the company, which set out a culture of racial and gender bias.

This prompted Pinterest to reevaluate and redesign its diversity efforts.

As explained by Pinterest:

“This year, the impact of the global pandemic has changed the way we live and work, and the revival of racial justice movements is spreading across the globe. These events prompted us to engage in important conversations and reinforced the need to be purposeful about our own culture. We listened to employees as they shared their experiences and committed themselves to doing better. More to improve our culture, more to improve our product and more to inspire people around the world. ‘

According to the renewed approach, it seems to have an impact Pinterest data, there is improvement in several important areas, at least from a staff perspective.

Pinterest also notes that it is gradually improving its rental rates, in line with this renewed focus.

It’s still only a ratio of total hiring staff, but it’s good to see that Pinterest is taking a more focused approach to addressing internal diversity, which will ideally help the business create a more inclusive culture in the workplace. to develop.

Pinterest further notes that in its updated rental practices, it adheres to three key principles:

Ensuring that at least 80% of U.S. public roles follow a diverse approach ensures that women and candidates of under-represented races and ethnicities are interviewed for public roles

The expansion of our apprenticeship program from engineering to the product team. This program is increasing opportunities for candidates from under-represented races and ethnic groups to enter the technology industry

Focus on skills and abilities in our interview process to attract talented candidates from outside the technology industry

In addition, Pinterest also says that they have now achieved gender importance in gender and race in the United States, and that it has implemented new, in-house training programs to promote inclusion in the workplace.

Pinterest is also developing its external products and tools in accordance with the same principles, including enhanced machine learning systems, which are now specifically rated on bias, and the representation of creators in the app.

“We work with retailers and creators from diverse backgrounds to ensure that content on Pinterest represents the diversity of our global Pinner base. Last year, we set a goal that at least half of our managed creators come from underrepresented backgrounds. We have achieved this goal and strengthened these voices in features such as the Today Tab, Shopping Spotlights the Pinterest Shop, and provide financial support through the Creator Fund. We also use our platform to celebrate important cultural moments, raise organizations that are in line with our values ​​and educate on social issues, including an 8-week editorial series with emotional experts, created “Feel Friday”, which focuses on emotional well-being. and shared resources on our page from today to #StopAsianHate. “

Given the different elements of division that exist in modern society, these initiatives can play a key role in maximizing inclusion – because it is social platforms like these that provide a window to the wider world. And if the window has a limited perspective, it ensures that users are equally limited in their understanding.

As such, these are critically important elements of focus, for Pinterest and all social platforms, and it is good to see that Pinterest is progressing on several important fronts.

Rental rates and training programs are, of course, just one part. As noted, Pinterest traditionally well done to achieve its rental goals, yet problems still permeated within the internal culture.

These are not solutions in themselves, but Pinterest’s broader focus and the implementation of various new initiatives will hopefully yield positive results for a more inclusive culture at the enterprise.

You can read the full 2021 report on inclusion and diversity from Pinterest here.