Triple Threat, Dez Cleo, Signs Brand Ambassador Deal with Renown CBD Company, Chronic Candy

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tony Vanpelt started Chronic Candy in 1998, and is now considered one of the oldest cannabis brands in the world. He started touring with various artist like Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre, and Ice cube. Then he hopped on The OzzFest and toured with Ozzy for 11 years. He also toured heavily with Slipknot and Slayer. Chronic Candy is now adding another acclaimed musician to their catalogue, pop rock artist, Dez Cleo, as she just signed a brand ambassador deal with Chronic Candy.

"I am thrilled to be working with Chronic Candy now," states Dez Cleo. "They have toured, backed, created, and helped some of my all time favorite music artists. They are no doubt the most remarkable brand in the game still, and I stand by what they’re made of. On top of providing a healthy feel good experience, their treats are low calorie, and delicious! I hope at some point in the near future we can create a Cleo Chocolate Chronic Candy extension."

Chronic Candy started as a hemp flavored lollipop and evolved into the complete line of products that you can find today. For the past two decades, Chronic Candy has been touring the country and sharing the wonders of CBD. After 20 years Chronic Candy has established a reputation, known for high-quality CBD products. The team is constantly working on new innovative applications for CBD enhanced products.

Dez Cleo continues, "When my brand manager, ‘ The Mayor ‘ Paul Harris, approached me with the idea of joining forces with Chronic Candy, I legitimately became a kid in a candy store. After trying their CBD lollipops and hemp chocolate I was hooked. I’m a serious choco-holic, so chocolate infused hemp treats are a dream."

Chronic Candy uses CBD as the key ingredient in all of their products. Infusing with a wide range of ingredients can be a challenging task. Several years of R&D has gone into the creation of Chronic Candy products. Working with the purest form of CBD, an isolate that ranges 99% purity. Hemp oil with a high CBD potency used to be how we infused our products. Using hemp oil as the key ingredient proved to be a challenging task, limiting the products and application.

"At the end of 2009 I fractured my face and ribs in a pretty serious car accident. Years went by but my neck remained at a level 10 pain. I’ve been an athlete my whole life so stretching, working out, acupuncture, and PT were already regular parts of my care routine. I finally found solace using CBD every night after a hot bath," concludes Dez Cleo.

CBD isolate is the key ingredient in Chronic Candy's new products. The purity is refined thru a cannabinoid isolation process. Creating a final CBD isolate that’s 99% purity with a crystalline texture. The final product is completely free of all THC. Blending the pure CBD isolate with other natural ingredients allows them to create virtually anything. No longer limited by the oily texture and taste of the plant. They use a blend of natural terpenes to create a unique flavor and powerful entourage effect for some of our products.

