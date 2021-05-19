Source Elements Powers Remote Music Collaboration with Het Nieuwe Instituut for The Architecture Biennale 2021
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Source Elements, the world leader in low-latency, high-quality real-time audio over the Internet for musicians and studios, is collaborating with Het Nieuwe Instituut and the City of Amsterdam during the Architecture Biennale 2021 on a special event called 'Tuning to Rhythm' that is made in the context of the publication 'Values for Survival, Tuning to Rhythm: Cahier 3'. Values for Survival is the parallel research program of the Dutch Pavilion. The Chief Science Officer of the City of Amsterdam was asked by Het Nieuwe Instituut to orchestrate this public research program.
Source Elements provides the online platform to this site-specific presentation, allowing musicians’ artistry to resonate with global audiences like never before. The concert, held on May 23, unites for the first time three award-winning and accomplished musicians from three locations - Sirishkumar Manji, Mistah Isaac, and Reinier van Houdt.
On May 20th, the online opening of the Dutch Pavilion at the Architecture Biennale organized by Het Nieuwe Instituut takes place between 12 and 6 on the website: whoiswe.nl
Rebekah Wilson, composer, music researcher, co-founder and CEO of Source Elements, has dedicated her career to developing software tools and performance environments that create the special conditions needed for musicians to play together over the internet. In collaboration with the Amsterdam Chief Science Officer Prof. Dr.Caroline Nevejan, a multi-decade research on how we can perform together successfully when separated by great distances, this concert demonstrates the immensely creative potential that arises when musicians embrace what has previously been perceived as barriers to playing together remotely, namely the inconvenience of latency and the challenges of reproducing the highest possible quality of sound and video over the internet regardless of location and equipment
The featured musical guests are:
Sirishkumar Manji
The London-based tabla player Sirishkumar Manji has toured and worked with an incredible variety of musical talents, performers, and composers combining Indian classical influence with jazz, contemporary, classical, pop, and musical traditions from around the world. whether it is listening to the Underground train move out of a Victoria Station, or one traveling from Mumbai going to Delhi, the symphony of the universe is vast and infinite. That is how Manji sees the world when his fingers are playing through each taal on my tabla.
Mistah Isaac
Mistah Isaac fell in love with the sounds of Miles Davis, Miriam Makeba, and Bob Marley and by the age of 16, he chose the guitar to compose and share his feelings and stories. Since then, Mistah Isaac has become an international musician, traveling and sharing his music throughout the four corners of the globe. With his music, he mixes African rhythm with Western influences, creating a bond between different cultures.His most recent work is called “Third World Peace.”
Reinier van Houdt
Award-winning Reinier van Houdt started working with tape recorders, radios, objects, and various string instruments at a young age. A classically trained pianist, he developed a fascination for matters that escape notation: sound, timing, space, physicality, memory, noise, environment—points beyond composition, interpretation, and improvisation. He plays in David Tibet's Current 93, where he worked with Nick Cave, John Zorn, Anohni, Jack Barnett. He is also one of the moving forces behind the experimental music collective MAZE. With his various and varied collaborations, he has performed at noted venues throughout the world.
For the May 23rd performance, the trio will explore an online improvisation between different rhythm traditions, overcoming delay, sharing the first beat, offering an entrance to each other and rhythm as a uniting force in diversity is explored.
About Source Elements
Since 2004 Source Elements has been helping connect creative people from around the world to collaborate in real-time on the production, approval and delivery of professional quality media for the film and television industry. Source Elements have helped make mission-critical connections and what seemed impossible possible by introducing high-speed internet connectivity to multimedia production workflows through a suite of software applications that enable near real-time broadcast quality production in a collaborative online environment. Find out more at www.source-elements.com
Read the full interviews with musicians at openresearch.amsterdam.
Jessie Nagel
