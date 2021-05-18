Seasonal load restrictions lifted on majority of state highways tomorrow

Bismarck, N.D. – Effective 7 a.m. (CDT) Wednesday, May 2021, load restrictions will be lifted on majority of North Dakota highways, with some annual load restrictions remaining in the northwest region.

Motorists are encouraged to check the load restriction map daily as restrictions may change quickly due to weather.

Statewide seasonal load restriction information is available by calling 511 or online at travel.dot.nd.gov. Load restriction email updates are also available at dot.nd.gov/roadreport/loadlimit/loadlimitinfo.asp.