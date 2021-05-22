Learn & Play Montessori Announces New Content Focused on Finding Dublin Preschool Options that Include Montessori
Learn & Play Montessori is a best-in-class preschool and kindergarten program in Dublin, Danville, and Fremont CA. New content is now available.
Our Dublin Montessori school serves parents and children not just from Dublin but from nearby communities such as Pleasanton and San Ramon.”DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learn and Play Montessori, a best-in-class early education program in the Bay Area, is proud to announce a new post on the value of finding a Dublin California preschool. The Dublin program is convenient to Interstate 580 and 680, plus the communities of Pleasanton and San Ramon. It’s a perfect choice for parents as California gets back to work and busy Bay Area parents need to find best-in-class preschool options for their children.
“Our Dublin Montessori school serves parents and children not just from Dublin but from nearby communities such as Pleasanton and San Ramon,” explained Harpreet Grewal, director of Learn and Play Montessori. “We’re excited about the progress being made in California and even more excited to greet returning and new students who are looking for a best-in-class preschool program in Dublin. Many commuters as well use our program as we are convenient to the major 580 and 680 freeways.” Dublin Preschool Options that Include Montessori
Interested persons can read the new blog post at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/blog/dublin-gem/. The post explains that the Dublin preschool program is a “hidden gem,” helping kids and families who need best-in-class Montessori preschool options. Persons who want to learn more about the Dublin program can visit https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/dublin-san-ramon/. Families with children living around the Bay Area peninsula can find a Montessori preschool near Walnut Creek, San Ramon, Dublin, Blackhawk, Danville and Fremont. Parents in the Fremont area can review the page for the company’s new school in South Fremont at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/south-fremont/.
PRESCHOOL OPTIONS FOR BUSY DUBLIN PARENTS
Here is the background for this release. As California continues to reopen slowly but surely in a safe and legal manner, more and more parents are going back to work. Gone are the days of Zoom meetings with a child in the background who needs learning help. Increasingly, Mom and/or Dad are commuting on the busy Bay Area freeways and are looking for a best-in-class preschool program for their children. When they find a Montessori preschool right here in Dublin, they are overjoyed even if they live and work in Dublin. Even better, if they are commuters they are excited to learn about the program’s locations not just in Dublin but also in Danville and Fremont.
ABOUT LEARN AND PLAY MONTESSORI
Learn and Play Montessori (https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/) aims to be one of the best Montessori schools in the greater San Francisco Bay Area. Whether parents are looking for a Montessori School in Danville, a Blackhawk preschool, or a top-rated Montessori School in Dublin / San Ramon, Learn and Play has a campus for their child or children. Bay Area parents searching for Walnut Creek preschool options could find the right fit in Danville. All schools use the famed Montessori Method, offering programs from childcare to daycare, preschool to kindergarten. Virtual preschool, including full online preschool, hybrid lessons, and one-on-one teaching instruction, are available. Locations include Danville, Fremont, Dublin, or San Ramon and nearby towns such as Alamo, Blackhawk, Diablo, or San Ramon on the I-680 corridor as Walnut Creek.
