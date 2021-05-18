Texas Rent Relief Program Provides Over $100 Million in Assistance, Helps Tenants and Landlords Avoid Eviction

AUSTIN – Today the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) announced it has already distributed more than $100 million in rental and utility assistance to Texans in need. TDHCA is administering a $1.3 billion grant in emergency federal relief funds from the U.S. Department of the Treasury to help income-eligible Texans struggling to keep up with rent and utility payments during the pandemic. Renters get assistance with up to 12 months of rental assistance including back rent and up to three months of future rent, as well as utility assistance. As eviction moratoriums expire across the state, the Texas Rent Relief Program (TRR) is prioritizing applications for tenants whose landlords have filed for eviction in an effort to keep Texans in their homes.

"Today the Texas Rent Relief Program is proud to announce it has reached an exciting benchmark having helped more than 12,000 Texans by providing more than $100 million in rental and utility assistance – with hundreds of millions more assistance in the pipeline," says Bobby Wilkinson, TDHCA Executive Director. "Almost half of those funds were allocated to assist with diverting evictions. This program is providing much needed economic stability both for tenants and landords, as well as helping renters pay utility bills. If you are a renter in Texas – help is here. We have more than a billion in assistance to help, so apply today at TexasRentRelief.com.”

The Texas Rent Relief Program is an opportunity to get up to 12 months of back due rent and even secure up to three months of future rent stability for tenants. Landlords can get up to 15 months of rent paid through this program, but only if they don't evict.

Personal Story of Relief: Getting Life Back on Track

Like many people, when the pandemic hit, Samaj Nelson lost her job when her employer laid off half of the staff. Without additional income, she fell behind on rent and needed assistance.

Nelson heard about the Texas Rent Relief Program through her landlord and immediately applied.

“I applied early and was pleased with the communication and notifications letting me know what was needed for my application,” said Nelson. “It takes patience to complete the entire application, but it’s well worth it.”

When Nelson received official approval for assistance, she instantly felt a sense of gratitude and relief: “I have never needed help like this before but knowing that it was coming lifted a huge burden I’ve been carrying for months off my shoulders. I feel like I can finally get my life back on track.”

Since then, she’s been telling her friends and others she knows about the program: “Help is here. If you’ve been in my similar situation, I encourage you to apply.”

By the Numbers

Texas was the first state in the nation with a billion dollar allocation to begin administering these new funds from the U.S. Treasury Department. The Texas Rent Relief Program has continued to ramp up to meet the urgent needs of those seeking assistance.

The following provides performance of the Texas Rent Relief Program, as of May 12, 2021:

More than $110 million has been paid or is in the process of being paid.

has been paid or is in the process of being paid. Assistance continues to grow with an average of $6 million approved per day in the last week, with marked increases seen weekly.