Google announces new e-commerce tools, including enhanced Shopify integration and image discovery

With the increasing e-commerce, fueled by the various COVID-19 closures and mitigation measures around the world, virtually every online platform is now working to adapt to this shift, facilitating new shopping processes to provide consumers with the most relevant recommendations and offers connected. .

And Google is probably the best position to make it easier. With a connection to the widest network of sites, including e-commerce sites and offers, Google is in the best position to provide the most relevant product comparisons, the most in-depth checklists, and assist consumers in their e-commerce journeys.

And today, at its annual I / O conference, Google outlined its latest steps in promoting e-commerce activities, including an enhanced partnership with Shopify and updated product search tools based on screenshots and images.

First, Google it announced that it is expanding its partnership with Shopify, which will offer new, simplified processes to enable Shopify’s 1.7 million merchants to display their products ‘with a few clicks’ on Google.

As per Google:

“This new partnership with Shopify will enable merchants to discover visible consumers on Google Search, Shopping, YouTube, Google Images and more.”

Google has not yet provided details on the updated process, but the idea is that it will enable Shopify merchants to easily list their products on Google’s store surfaces, which have seen a significant increase in interest over the past twelve months.

Indeed, Google says that over the past year there has been a 70% increase in the size of its product catalog and an 80% increase in merchants on its platform. This is especially enhanced by Google eliminating all fees for Google Shopping product listings last april, to help retailers shift their focus amid the pandemic.

The increased ability to reach more searchers has great appeal, and as more products enter Google’s system, it becomes a more powerful assistant for e-commerce discovery.

And now Google wants to push it further, with the evolution of what he calls his ‘Shopping Graph’.

As explained by Google:

The Shopping Chart is a dynamic, AI-enhanced model that understands an ever-changing set of products, sellers, brands, reviews and especially the product information and inventory data we receive from brands and retailers, as well as how the features relate to As people shop more than a billion times a day in Google, the Shopping Graph makes the sessions more useful by connecting people with more than 24 billion ads from millions of merchants on the Internet, working in real time so people can find products that available, discover and buy now immediately. “

So, for Shopify retailers, the simplified integration process will essentially connect them to this updated Shopping Chart, which will ensure that more Google users searching for certain products will find their full list.

It will be a major lure for all Shopify merchants, and it will enhance Google’s discovery and shopping experience in general, making it a greater consideration for all e-brands.

In addition, Google wants to facilitate more product discovery through image searches, with new suggestions in Google Photos to search for uploaded imagery for relevant product matches.

As you can see here, when you upload an image to Google Photos, you will now see an option to ‘search within this screenshot’ or search for a photo for potential products. It’s a lot like Pinterest’s Lens tool, which Google has already repeated in various ways.

Clearly, as Pinterest goes more into product discovery and on Google’s lawn, it’s eager to push such things back wherever it can.

Google also wants to remind users of their previous shopping activities with a new module in Google Chrome that will highlight it open cars that users have left on the internet, if you want to visit again later.

Finally, Google is also working on a new process that enables users to connect favorite loyalty programs on their Google Account, which highlight offers and additional purchase options as you go looking, which can help further enhance the relationship between brands and consumers.

There are a variety of considerations in these announcements and a number of ways in which these new tools can apply to your e-commerce list.

For Shopify merchants, the connection is direct, and it’s worth checking out for more information on how to link your product listings to Google’s store graph to maximize exposure to more buyers. But as noted, even for those who are not on Shopify, the added discovery and listing options will facilitate a significant upgrade of Google’s shopping tools, and the added functionality is likely to lead to more searchers and more shopping activities.

By a billion shopping sessions a day, if you do not pay attention to Google’s shopping lists and options, you’ll probably miss it – and it’s likely to become even more urgent with the addition of these tools.