Prime IV Offers Allergy Remedies at St. George, Utah Location

The allergy struggle is real. Millions of people struggle with allergies. Going through seasonal allergy is not easy, as many people can attest.

ST. GEORGE, UTAH, US, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prime IV Hydration & Wellness of St. George Utah now offers a variety of IV hydration therapy and injection solutions for those suffering from seasonal allergies.

"If you’re prone to allergies, you definitely know when allergy season hits," said Heidi Neville, owner of Prime IV of St. George. "When plants pollinate, many allergy sufferers start getting symptoms such as coughing, watery eyes, head congestion, itchiness, or a snotty nose. Allergy season usually starts in March when trees pollinate, while grass pollen comes around in May. In the summer months, weed pollen is most prevalent, and then ragweed pollen appears in late August."

“The allergy struggle is real! Millions of people struggle with allergies. Now new research tells us that symptoms are lasting longer and worsening due to warmer temperatures brought about by climate change. Going through seasonal allergy is not easy, as many people can attest. We would like to help you end your suffering from allergies.”

Finding a Solution

Most solutions to allergies only address symptoms. IV therapy and its benefits has convinced many people that a solution exists. To make things easier and more convenient, IV hydration therapy has been shown to produce phenomenal results.

One customer said, “My husband has been going through monthly IV hydration therapy sessions. This year, for the first time in our married life, he did not get a cold or have allergies! In the past, my husband would buy nasal spray and other remedies seasonally just to relieve him of his allergy symptoms, especially runny/itchy nose and sneezing. He has always dreaded this season. Now that he has tried IV therapy, he claims that it has changed his life.”

How Does it Work?

IV Hydration Infusion therapy is a treatment that delivers vitamins, minerals, amino acids directly into the bloodstream. Proper hydration is essential for our bodies, and IV therapy ensures that much-needed nutrients are directly and rapidly accessed by the cells.

More vitamins and minerals are absorbed by your body when you use an IV drip compared to ingesting it orally. To alleviate allergy symptoms and to experience relief, your body needs Vitamin C, Vitamin D, and Glutathione.

Vitamin C acts as a natural antihistamine, reducing the severity of allergic reactions, including swelling and inflammation. According to researchers, high doses of intravenous vitamin C reduces allergic symptoms. They also said that a deficiency in vitamin C may lead to allergy-related diseases such as asthma and rhinitis.

On the other hand, a significant number of studies have reported that if you’re deficient in Vitamin D, it may lead to an increased incidence of allergies and asthma. Glutathione, on the other hand, helps reduce oxidative stress which also contributes to allergies.

To be relieved of allergy symptoms, we recommend the Myers Cocktail, an IV powerhouse of nutrients named after the late Dr. John Myers. One huge part of the Myers Cocktail is Vitamin C, along with B-Complex, B-12, and Magnesium Chloride among others. This should be combined with Vitamin D and Glutathione injectables. This is a natural and effective way of alleviating seasonal allergies.

Speaking on memberships with Prime IV, this same customer said, “As a married couple, we endeavor to make health and wellness one of our top priorities in life. This is the main reason that we joined Prime IV Hydration. This medical spa not only offers IV treatments and injections, but it has improved our quality of life.”

About Us

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness St. George is staffed by people who are passionate about health and wellness. Based on the growing need for additional health and wellness solutions, our infusion specialists deliver personal consultations as well as higher doses and better formulas than you will find elsewhere. We endeavor to educate people about their personal health and wellness while providing top-of-the-line vitamin cocktails unlike what others currently offer. We strive to provide a spa-like experience while giving the public an alternative to pills or other substances that are not all natural and could be harmful to the body if used long term.

Contact this location directly online at www.primeivstg.com, via email at info@primeivstg.com, or by calling 435.522.5005.

Prime IV St. George is a franchisee of Prime IV Hydration & Wellness based in Colorado Springs, CO. For details, visit www.primeivhydration.com.