Northern Penobscot Tech Region III Names Katahdin Javner as CTE Student of the Year

Northern Penobscot Tech Region III is pleased to present Katahdin Javner as its 2020-2021 Career and Technical Education Student of the Year.

During the last two years, Katahdin has had the opportunity to enroll in two programs per year at NPT Region III. He has successfully completed two years of Construction Technology, and one year each of Information Technology and Automotive Technology.

In addition to Katahdin’s excellent attendance and outstanding academic performance, he sets an example of work ethic, dedication and accountability that is unmatched at Region III. Faculty, staff and students all consider Katahdin to be a leader and a positive influence in our school.

Not only does Katahdin set a great example with his academic and hands-on work at Region III, he is also the President of SkillsUSA for the State of Maine. In his role as President, he has exercised his leadership skills both locally and statewide. For example, Katahdin was instrumental in laying the groundwork for a long-term commitment by Region III to participate in SkillsUSA in a much more meaningful way by working to establish a local SkillsUSA chapter at Region III.

Learn more about Northern Penobscot Tech Region III by visiting their website, learn more about the Career and Technical Education Sites in Maine by visiting the MACTE website to see a listing by location. To learn more about Career and Technical Education, watch this short video: