NDOT Awards $8.7 Million U.S. Highway 93 Improvement Project in Lincoln County

CALIENTE, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) last week awarded a $8.7 million construction contract to W.W. Clyde & Company to perform a 15-mile-long upgrade of U.S. Highway 93 (Great Basin Highway) from Minnie Street north of Caliente to 1-mile north of State Route 319 in Lincoln County.

The 100-working-day state and federally funded project calls for milling-and-paving improvements between Mile Markers 94 and 109, placing over 50,000 tons of asphalt or enough blacktop to pave over 4,200-average-sized driveways. The impacted stretch of rural highway averages 1,500 vehicles daily, with heavy truck travel accounting for 8.2 percent of total traffic.

Other upgrades entail 2.6 acres of hydroseeding, plus guardrail and drainage improvements, along with Intelligent Transportation Systems and new signage, including a new flashing warning sign, “Road May Be Icy,” activated at Mile Marker 96 during poor weather conditions. The project upgrades will enhance rideability and driver safety while extending the pavement lifecycle thereby reducing future maintenance needs.

Project activity is scheduled to start June 28, with the contractor working daytime hours Monday through Friday in 3.6-mile increments, utilizing a flagging and pilot car operation to safely chaperon vehicles through the active construction zone. Motorists can expect up to 30-minute travel delays. The project, anticipated to finish by year’s end, will create 114 direct, indirect, and induced local jobs.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.