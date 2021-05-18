Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offenses: 1300 Block of Brentwood Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offenses that occurred on Monday, May 17, 2021, in the 1300 Block of Brentwood Road, Northeast.

At approximately 3:00 pm, three suspects approached the victim, at the listed location. Two of the suspects brandished handguns and took property from the victim to include vehicle keys. The suspects fled the scene. When the victim returned to their vehicle it was no longer parked at the listed location.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia