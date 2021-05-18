Persons of Interest Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2900 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying persons of interest in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in the 2900 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 8:51 am, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The persons of interest were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.