Arrest Made in Robbery and Burglary Offenses in the Third and Fourth Districts

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division have announced an arrest has been made in reference to Robbery and Burglary offenses that occurred in the Third and Fourth Districts.

Third District:

Burglary Two: On Monday, April 26, 2021, at approximately 4:03 am, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment in the 2700 block of 14th Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property and fled the scene. CCN: 21-052-891

Burglary Two: On Monday, May 3, 2021, at approximately 2:20 am, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment in the 2000 block of 13th Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-057-145

Unlawful Entry/Destruction of Property: On Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at approximately 2:17 am, the suspect destroyed the entryway to an establishment to gain entry in the 1300 block of W Street, Northwest. The suspect then fled the scene. No property was obtained. CCN: 21-057-071

Burglary Two: On Thursday, May 6, 2021, at approximately 3:19 am, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment in the 2700 block of 11th Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-058-213

Fourth District:

Burglary Two: On Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at approximately 12:08 am, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment in the 3400 block of 14th Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-050-611

Burglary Two: On Thursday, April 22, 2021, at approximately 11:22 pm, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment in the 3500 block of 14th Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-051-455

Burglary Two: On Monday, April 26, 2021, at approximately 12:01 am, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment in the 3900 block of 14th Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-052-863

Burglary Two: On Friday, May 7, 2021, at approximately 1:58 am, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment in the 3500 block of 13th Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-058-730

Burglary Two: On Monday, May 10, 2021, at approximately 11:00 pm, the suspect gained entry to an establishment in the 4400 block of Arkansas Avenue, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-061-485

Burglary Two: On Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at approximately 1:03 am, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment in the 4900 block of South Dakota Avenue, Northeast. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-061-427

Burglary Two: On Saturday, May 15, 2021, at approximately 7:45 pm, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment in the 800 block of Shepherd Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-063-953

Robbery (Snatch): On Monday, May 17, 2021, at approximately 3:15 pm, the suspect approached the victim in the 1300 block of Perry Place, Northwest. The suspect snatched the victim’s property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-064-167

On Monday, May 17, 2021, 49 year-old Jerry Kibler, Jr., of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

