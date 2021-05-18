"Rock the Food" with PAOW!, available through the Dot Expressway Future Foods Enterprises, LLC - PAOW! Use PAOW! in any recipe that calls for protein. Cook it, grill it, fry it—any way you want for the consistency you prefer. For signature taste experiences limited only by your imagination.

Rebel chefs rejoice! It's now easier than ever for operators and food distributors nationwide to add the versatility of PAOW! to their menus. Kitchens coast-to-coast just got a lot HOTTER!” — Chef Robyn Almodovar - PAOW! Celebrity Chef

ORMOND BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Future Foods Enterprises, LLC - PAOW! announces National Distribution launch through Dot Foods partnership.We are pleased to announce that Future Foods Enterprises, LLC is now utilizing Dot Foods as a national redistributor for our complete line of PAOW! plant-forward proteins PAOW!, is a 100% plant-based, minimally-processed and ready-to-cook product created specifically for foodservice applications to allow for easy and convenient swapping of proteins on menus. With PAOW!, it's now possible to serve the exact same dish on menus - one made with animal protein and one made with plant-based protein - so diners can share the same dining experience.Proudly made in the USA:PAOW! Chef Style and PAOW! Pieces (plus Light, Dark Pieces and flavored Pieces) are all produced in the USA from USA-grown soybeans.What this strategic partnership brings to our customers:+Weekly deliveries in every market in the continental U.S. with a 2-4 day lead time, enabling you to respond faster to your customers' needs while at the same time increasing your inventory turns.+Ability to purchase our products with no minimum. You can now order exactly what you need vs. having to meet our minimum and weight requirements.+Increase the availability of our products with no minimums and shorter lead times.+All marketing support from us to the distributor will continue on products purchased through Dot precisely as it does when distributors buy directly. This includes promotions and marketing growth programs!In addition to this being great news to our customers, it is also great news to us as an organization. Dot sells to approximately 4,100 distributors in the food industry that can now source our product with a one-case minimum and two-day lead-time through Dot. This capability eliminates the majority of the operational challenges we encounter when trying to bring on new customers and place new items.Order PAOW! through the Dot Foods Expressway. Follow PAOW! on social media at @GetPAOW and tag your PAOW! recipes with #GetPAOW.About Future Foods Enterprises, LLC - PAOW!Future Foods is an innovative US company producing remarkable, protein-rich foods made entirely from plants, leading the protein shift for the People And Our World - without compromise! We produce a delicious, versatile, and sustainable alternative to animal protein that adds value, profit, and a new demographic for all of our partners.ABOUT DOT FOODS:Dot Foods, Inc. carries 134,000 products from 1,000 food industry manufacturers, making it the largest food industry redistributor in North America. Through Dot Transportation, Inc., an affiliate of Dot Foods, the company distributes foodservice, convenience, retail and vending products to distributors in all 50 states and more than 45 countries. Dot Foods operates 12 U. S. distribution centers, which are located in Bullhead City, Arizona; Modesto, California; Bear, Delaware; Vidalia, Georgia; Burley, Idaho; Mt. Sterling, Illinois; University Park, Illinois; Cambridge City, Indiana; Williamsport, Maryland; Liverpool, New York; Ardmore, Oklahoma; and Dyersburg, Tennessee. Dot Foods' Canadian operations are located in Toronto, Ontario and Calgary, Alberta. For information, visit DotFoods.com.

PAOW! Plant-Based Protein for People And Our World