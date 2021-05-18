Montana DOJ Secures 100-year Sentence in Madison County Homicide Case

May 18, 2021

The Montana Department of Justice (DOJ) Prosecution Services Bureau secured a 100-year sentence yesterday in a Madison County murder case. Stanley Gordon Bernardini, 58, was sentenced to 100 years in the Montana State Prison, with no time suspended for the deliberate homicide of Michelle Sorrows of Ennis. He also received a concurrent sentence of 10 years for tampering with physical evidence.

On the first day of his October 2020 trial, Bernardini admitted he killed Sorrows after they got into a fight at his apartment in late July 2018. He buried her body in a remote area in the Madison Range near where he worked as a ranch hand. After several searches, DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) agents and local law enforcement located Sorrows’ remains in June 2019.

“This strong sentence delivers justice for Michelle’s family and friends. It was made possible by the work of Montana Department of Justice investigators and prosecutors,” Attorney General Austin Knudsen said. “Murders and other violent crime have been rising in Montana in recent years, mainly due to the epidemic of methamphetamine and other illegal drugs. We are working closely with county attorneys and local law enforcement agencies to bring criminals to justice.”

DOJ attorney Christopher McConnell prosecuted the case at the request of Madison County Attorney Chris Christensen.