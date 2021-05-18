Facebook launches Live-Stream Shopping Events, the next phase in its evolving e-commerce press

Facebook takes the next step in its evolving e-commerce push with the launch of a new “Live Shopping Fridaysa series, in which the platform offers live-streaming shopping experiences, in collaboration with selected retailers, which will invite viewers to ask questions about products and make purchases, is all flowing.

As explained by Facebook:

“Start this week and every Friday until July 16th and enjoy the in-store live videos of beauty and fashion brands. This means for buyers that you can discover the latest products from your favorite brands and ask real-time questions about size, fits and tips. And for brands, Live Shopping offers the opportunity to build relationships with customers, provide new entertaining content, answer questions and streamline the purchasing process through easy completion at Stores. “

Among the participating brands are Abercrombie & Fitch, Clinique and Sephora, who will each offer experts to provide real-time answers to viewer questions as they showcase their latest offerings.

It’s a fairly simple, engaging way of encouraging shopping behavior, with the ability to ask questions directly, which provides a different path for a greater connection, and the FOMO factor of live streams is likely to lead to more transactions , as the event is ongoing.

The initiative is almost exactly the same as the live streaming shopping broadcast TikTok co-hosted with Walmart, and plan to host more of in the future.

Once again, the added real-time engagement factor provides more capacity for connection and product insight, which will undoubtedly result in more spending. And while Facebook is changing the perception of users and making in-stream shopping more common, live-stream shopping offers a perfect way to encourage that interaction, which could play a key role in its next shift.

Facebook is still running Facebook and Instagram stores in all regions, and to fully integrate Facebook Pay to streamline the inbound purchase process. Ultimately, Facebook aims to make as many of its postings as possible shopping to incorporate more e-commerce processes into its apps and make it an important component for product discovery.

It has ideal benefits for businesses, users and Facebook itself.

For brands, Facebook’s reach is unmatched, on 2.85b monthly active users only on the main program, and the integration of in-stream purchasing tools can make the platform an important tool for consumer connectivity, especially as the dependence on e-commerce continues to increase. For users, it will improve product discovery by increasingly enabling them to see a product in a post after owning it, thus changing the in-app store behavior.

And for Facebook, it wins with increased user activity, while eventually also taking a slice of all processed puchases, adding another element to its broader business pressure.

Live shopping is another element in this process, and it will be interesting to see what engagement the broadcasts see in these early iterations.

Users can connect to Facebook’s Live Shopping streams on each brand’s Facebook page or through the Store tab.