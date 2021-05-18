Aamir Waheed to Break Ground on Affordable Housing Project in Orlando, Florida
EINPresswire.com/ -- Aamir Waheed & Home Constructors LLC is proud to announce that it will soon be breaking ground for its affordable housing project in Deltona, Florida, outside of Orlando, Florida. The move is necessitated by the growing demand for affordable housing in Orlando and throughout Central Florida. To achieve this goal, the company is leveraging its many years of experience in the industry, and the latest building technologies. So far, the plan layouts are complete, and the groundwork on the first batch of homes will start soon.
Besides the affordability part of it, the homes are set to incorporate sustainable energy solutions. The company President and Founder, Aamir Waheed, has partnered with a Turkish company to start building solar roofing. The partnership will produce enough renewable energy to make all the homes his company builds self-sustaining in terms of energy. This is a big deal for residents of Central Florida. On top of getting these homes affordably, they will also have the advantage of having zero-cost electricity thanks to the solar panels.
The affordable housing project is the brainchild of Aamir Waheed and is based on his many years of experience in the real estate industry. He got into the industry 25-years and has perfected his skills in buying and selling homes and building high-quality homes that meet and exceed the laid down regulations on home construction. His understanding of the industry has given him foresight on affordable housing and the use of renewable energy in line with the current global need to save the planet from the effects of climate change.
Besides affordability, clients can expect many other benefits from buying a home from Home Constructors LLC. The first one is customer service. The company takes customer service seriously and is the reason Aamir Waheed has started and run multiple real estate companies successfully. At Home Constructors LLC, they make sure that clients get the information they need before they get involved in a real estate transaction. They aim to ensure that anyone who gets involved with the company is happy at the end of every transaction. The company’s customer service also encompasses after-sale services. If you buy a property from them, they help you link up with experts who can help you out with everything from repairs to upgrades.
The company also has an elaborate system that allows customers to request customizations on their projects. The idea is quite simple. You can buy a home and request them to customize it for you to meet your design needs. This aspect of their services will be included in the project that it is about to launch in Central Florida. This is a big deal because it means that buyers will have a say in the designs they get, while at the same time getting them affordably. The customization aspect is one factor that has endeared this company to real estate clients over the years and will be one of the key selling points in the upcoming project.
There is also the aspect of material quality. Since it started operations, Home Constructors has taken pride in providing customers with homes that are built to last. It has contacts with some of the best material suppliers in Florida. The only reason it can provide its homes affordably is its economies of scale when purchasing materials. Unlike an individual building a home, this company has the leverage to negotiate for the best prices in the market and pass the same to its clients. Essentially this means that clients can expect even lower costs in the long run on home renovations. It is one of the factors that has helped the company grow to where it is today as a quality yet affordable home builder.
People buying from Home Constructors will also take pride in the fact that they are buying from a company whose founder believes in philanthropy. Of the profits he makes from his companies, Aamir spends a sizeable chunk of it helping the less fortunate in society. One of his core areas of focus when it comes to philanthropy is on the homeless. He has, over the years, been giving them food, clothes, and other basics. Since the pandemic started in 2020, Aamir has doubled his charity efforts, driven by the awareness that this group of people is at risk and needs the most help. With the money that he will make from the current project, he hopes to double down his efforts on this front.
Aamir is also a firm believer in reversing the effects of climate change. He understands that a sizeable portion of the problems that the world is facing today can be linked to this issue. On this basis, he has contributed thousands of dollars to this course. By buying from them, you will be facilitating him to give even more to courses that help fight climate change and make the world a much better place for all. One of the areas he wants to channel his energies is on educating builders on the importance of using renewable energy sources. He is already leading the way through the partnership to use renewable energy sources in the current project.
Home Constructors is a residential home construction company. It is specialized in the provision of affordable homes all across Florida.
For more information, visit www.aamirwaheedorlandoflorida.com
Aamir Waheed
Home Constructors LLC
