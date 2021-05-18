Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lake Macbride State Park to host meeting recapping the derecho salvage timber sale

SOLON - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will host a virtual public meeting on May 26, at 7 p.m., to discuss the sale of 58 hardwood logs salvaged from trees at Lake Macbride State Park damaged from the August 2020 derecho.

The DNR contacted certified timber buyers regarding the sale with the bids due by May 13. Salvaging storm damaged trees is a provision of Lake Macbride’s Forest Stewardship Plan.

Contact Ron Puettman, park manager at Lake Macbride State Park, at 319-624-2200, for a link to the virtual meeting.

