Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 497 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,686 in the last 365 days.

DOH NEWS RELEASE: DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH OFFERS FREE COVID TESTING AT WINDWARD MALL

Posted on May 18, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) is offering free COVID-19 rapid testing at Windward Mall in Kāneʻohe Wednesday, May 19 and Wednesday, May 26 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Test results will be available within 15 minutes.

Recent COVID-19 outbreaks linked to a youth football tournament and performing arts center on O‘ahu. DOH continues to monitor the rise in COVID cases and provide pop-up testing clinics to affected communities to help save lives.

“Testing remains an essential part of the strategy to fight COVID-19 in our community,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char. “We are working to make testing convenient, available, and free to the entire community.”

Windward Mall is located at 46-056 Kamehameha Highway. Parking is free.

Testing is free to all ages for residents and visitors. COVID-19 test results from this testing site are not valid for use in the State of Hawai‘i Safe Travels Program.

Please bring a government photo ID and wear a mask.

Walk-ins will be accepted or request an appointment time by email to [email protected].

Appointments can take at least 30 minutes to complete.

For COVID-19 health information, visit https://hawaiicovid19.com/health-information/.

# # #

You just read:

DOH NEWS RELEASE: DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH OFFERS FREE COVID TESTING AT WINDWARD MALL

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.