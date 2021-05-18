DOH NEWS RELEASE: DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH OFFERS FREE COVID TESTING AT WINDWARD MALL

Newsroom Posted on May 18, 2021 in Latest News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) is offering free COVID-19 rapid testing at Windward Mall in Kāneʻohe Wednesday, May 19 and Wednesday, May 26 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Test results will be available within 15 minutes.

Recent COVID-19 outbreaks linked to a youth football tournament and performing arts center on O‘ahu. DOH continues to monitor the rise in COVID cases and provide pop-up testing clinics to affected communities to help save lives.

“Testing remains an essential part of the strategy to fight COVID-19 in our community,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char. “We are working to make testing convenient, available, and free to the entire community.”

Windward Mall is located at 46-056 Kamehameha Highway. Parking is free.

Testing is free to all ages for residents and visitors. COVID-19 test results from this testing site are not valid for use in the State of Hawai‘i Safe Travels Program.

Please bring a government photo ID and wear a mask.

Walk-ins will be accepted or request an appointment time by email to [email protected].

Appointments can take at least 30 minutes to complete.

For COVID-19 health information, visit https://hawaiicovid19.com/health-information/.

