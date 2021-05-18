Pinterest launches ‘Idea Pins’ revamped variation on stories

Pinterest, the social network that decided it no longer wants to be classified as a social networkgiven the increasing focus on e-commerce, he has now also decided that his Stories clone will no longer be called ‘Stories’.

Instead, set up Pinterest today ‘Idea pins‘. What are the story pens that tested it? for the last seven months, but with a more Pinterest-like framework.

As explained by Pinterest:

Idea Pins is an evolution of Story Pins, with a fresh name to better at the

uniqueness of a product that empowers creators to share long-lasting ideas and not short-lived stories. Start Today, creators will have a range of new publishing tools, including video first features, new editing tools, and updates to make the idea pins easier and more creative. ‘

As you can see in the screenshots above, the Idea Pin format looks a lot like the Stories options you will find in other apps, and is accessible via profile bubbles at the top of user feeds, which Idea Pins of users you follow and those, highlight. that Pinterest thinks you might like it.

Like Stories, Idea Pins is focused on sequences of short video clips that users can type. Each individual track can be up to 60 seconds long, while you can add up to 20 frames to each Idea series.

In addition, Pinterest also adds new creative tools for editing your tracks, including stickers, voice recordings, and music options. Pinterest has also added a “ghost mode” tool that allows creators to cover the previous framework on the composer, thus guiding your video transitions.

Idea Pins also have ‘detail pages’ where creators can add additional notes or explanations, such as recipe details or product information – while different from other Stories tools, Idea Pins also stays on user profiles, as opposed to disappearing after 24 hours.

As for the discovery, creators can add subject tags, while you can also tag other Pinterest creators using their @name.

As noted, Pinterest will also try to promote exposure to Idea Pin by highlighting new creators for users interested in similar concepts (based on labels and attachments below).

Users can also run Idea Pins, which can then be shared on other platforms, with Pinterest branding.

Pinterest is also working on product labels, which are not yet available, while also introducing new analytics tools to give users insight into their Idea Pin performance.

Nominating conventions is an interesting addition that could provide new opportunities for platform exposure.

This is likely to be true early on, as Pinterest wants to promote the option. In the past, Pinterest has indeed his algorithm weighed to increase exposure and to reach certain types of jobs.

Given this, it’s probably worthwhile to experiment with the feature and go in to see how others use the option. By monitoring other brands in your niche, you can inspire your own approach, or awaken yourself with new ideas that you have not considered before.

But in essence, it’s Stories on Pinterest, with a more business / product specific focus. This can be interesting, even outside the platform itself, with additional ways to use the Stories format.

There are some interesting possibilities, which are definitely worth looking into.

Idea Pins is now available to all users with a business account in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.