Famed Entertainment Mogul Vassal Benford Nets Two Top Netflix Streaming Releases
Vassal Benford, the Executive Producer of the commercial box office hits “After” and “After We Collided”, sees continuing success on NetflixLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vassal Benford saw great success with the WattPad phenomenon turned mega movie hits “After” and “After We Collided.” Collectively, the films grossed $150 million at the Box office. The films now sit at the top of Netflix’s most-streamed movies list. The films are originally based on Anna Todd’s Harry Styles fanfiction of the same names on the massive writing platform, Wattpad. Today the cast includes big names like Selma Blair, Dylan Sprouse, Candace King, and Pia Mia.
Music Chart Dominating Producer
Everything Vassal Benford touches seems to turn to gold. Vassal Benford is a 57x platinum top record producer and has some of the strongest longevity in the business. The hit producer Vassal Benford recently dominated the Billboard music charts with the platinum EMD pop smash “Be Right There” featuring DJ Diplo, Justin Bieber, and Skrillex. The song, which included the massively popular DJ Marshmello and Major Lazer, has collected over a billion internet streams.
Investments in Technology
Vassal Benford also heads up The Benford Company. The full-service entertainment firm invests in film, music, Corporate Estate, and even 3D holographic technology. The Benford Company works hard to achieve growth and success for all its clients.
The King of Blues
The music mogul, his firm The Benford Company, and B.B. King’s estate recently began pre-production on a film about the life story of the famous Blues singer. The Biopic suitably named “The King of the Blues” is set for release in 2022. Both Vassal Benford and the B.B. King's family will be Executive Producers working with the B.B. King Legacy Initiative.
Previously, widely popular rappers Lil Wayne and Drake saw big success with their 2017 hit, “B.B. King Freestyle.” Benford was a fan of the song as well and is in talks to offer Lil Wayne, Drake, and DJ Khaled an opportunity to work with B.B. King’s estate on a hip-hop album. The album, which would sample King’s iconic music along with fresh tunes, would be released under Universal Music Group coinciding with the release of “The King of Blues.”
Vassal Benford looks forward to such a collaboration. He stated, “Mr. King is a musical icon and legend, and the blues is relatable all over the world. For DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, and Drake to show love makes a big statement on behalf of the music world regarding B.B. King and the significance of the blues. We would like to thank them on behalf of the family members and the B.B. King Estate, and welcome all three artists to the project in whatever capacity.” We are certain this album will become music gold, like many of his other projects.
