Nancy Kowalik To Appear on Pop 99.9 FM Power of Positivity program "Around The Town" With Matt Jackson

Kowalik brings her "Power of Positivity" message to the talk show, speaking of all the exciting things happening within her businesses and around Mullica Hill.

MULLICA HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nancy Kowalik, Founder/Owner of Nancy Kowalik Real Estate Group will be appearing on "Around Your Town with Matt Jackson," on POP FM 99.9 Power of Positivity. Tonight, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, between 6 and 7 pm when Matt and Nancy have their debut interview and talk about some things near and dear to Nancy’s heart. Get to know Nancy Kowalik as she speaks candidly with Matt Jackson. Kowalik brings her own "Power of Positivity" message to the talk show, speaking of all the exciting things happening with her real estate businesses and the exciting events happening in Mullica Hill, NJ.

Around your Town, airing Tuesday and Thursday evenings, delivers the news that matters most to the community you live in. The talk show covers the latest happenings from everywhere in the South Jersey Area, delivered to your doorstep. The program covers headlines, sports, business, politics and more all while involving the listening audience. Around Your Town is an action packed hour of information and interaction that you won't find anywhere else. Also hear from local leaders about the work they are doing, what the future holds for the community and how it will impact your life.

Tune in between 6-7pm on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, to Around Your Town with Matt Jackson, on POP FM 99.9 Power of Positivity, for his interview with our Founder/Owner Nancy Kowalik and other leaders in the community. You can tune in to POP 99.9 FM by going to: https://popfm999.com/ In addition, if you miss the showtime, the podcast of the interview will be available for viewing after the show airs, on POP 99.9 FM's website.

Nancy Kowalik Real Estate Group is an award-winning boutique real estate brokerage specializing in all facets of Southern New Jersey’s robust residential real estate market. Founded in 2016, the firm has quickly become one of the state’s leading independent brokerages, known for its home sale guarantee. Based on a pre-determined, agreed-upon price and timeframe, founder and president Nancy Kowalik guarantees the sale of her client’s home with the promise that the firm will purchase the property if it is not sold. Kowalik’s office culture focuses on teamwork and philanthropy. With 12 full-time agents working as a team, the firm promises 5-star service. Under Kowalik’s lead the group has given over $80,000 to a local non-profit since 2017 and has been an ongoing supporter of local High School and intramural sports programs. For more information go to www.southjerseyteam.com.