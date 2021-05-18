Travel Advisory: Overnight Closure of Route 104 in North Smithfield Scheduled for May 21

On Friday, May 21, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will close Route 104 at the Route 146 overpass in North Smithfield for installation of new beams for the structurally deficient Farnum Pike Bridge. The closure begins at 8 p.m. Friday, May 21 and runs through 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

Motorists on Route 104 South will follow a detour using the on-ramp to Route 146 North, reversing direction to Route 146 South at the Pound Hill Road exit and then using the Route 104 exit. The detour for those on Route 104 North uses Route 5, North Smithfield Industrial Drive, Pound Hill Road and Smithfield Road to return to Route 104.

RIDOT is replacing the bridge as part of a $13.9 million design-build project, which allowed the Department to accelerate the project. The project will be done in summer 2022.

The Farnum Pike Bridge was built in 1958 and carries approximately 40,000 vehicles per day. It has been rated structurally deficient for more than 20 years.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The replacement of the Farnum Pike Bridge was made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.